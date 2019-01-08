Skip to Main Content
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East York
New

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East York

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near St Clair Ave East and O'Connor Drive.

Pedestrian collision occurred near St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive

CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in East York on Tuesday evening. (John Hanley/CBC)

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's east end on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene of the pedestrian collision near St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive at about 6:30 p.m.

Initially, police reported that she had a possibly leg injury, but later said her injuries were more serious.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook. 

O'Connor Drive is closed from Curity Avenue to St Clair Avenue East in both directions as officers investigate.

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|