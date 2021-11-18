Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Dundas-Sherbourne
A woman is dead after being struck by a driver in Toronto's downtown core on Thursday morning.
Driver remained on scene, traffic services unit investigating
Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area just before 10 a.m. for reports of a woman in her 60s who had been hit by a vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Policie say the driver remained at the scene.
The traffic services unit has taken over the investigation.
