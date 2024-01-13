Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by Peel police car, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Peel Regional Police car hit a woman in Brampton on Friday evening, leaving her in life-threatening condition.

In an email on Friday, the Special Investigations Unit said it had little information because it had just begun its investigation.

Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the collision happened in the area of Central Park Drive and Hilldale Crescent in Brampton at about 5:45 p.m. The scene is at the edge of Chinguacousy Park.

The woman, a pedestrian, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Central Park Drive is closed between Howden Boulevard and Hilldale Crescent as the investigation continues.

Police urged people on Friday night to avoid the area.

