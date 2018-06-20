Woman struck by vehicle while sitting on bench in Scarborough

A woman in her 50s or 60s was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bench near a bus stop in Scarborough.

Paramedics say they were called to the scene in the Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East area around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who was originally thought to be in her teens, suffered serious lower-body injuries, but not they were not life-threatening, police say.

A second person was treated at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.