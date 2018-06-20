Skip to Main Content
Woman struck by vehicle while sitting on bench in Scarborough
Updated

Woman struck by vehicle while sitting on bench in Scarborough

A woman in her 50s or 60s was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bench near a bus stop in Scarborough.

The victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Paramedics say they were called to the scene in the Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East area around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. (Barry Smith/CBC)

A woman in her 50s or 60s was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bench near a bus stop in Scarborough.

Paramedics say they were called to the scene in the Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East area around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who was originally thought to be in her teens, suffered serious lower-body injuries, but not they were not life-threatening, police say.

A second person was treated at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us