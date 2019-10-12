Man wanted for attempted murder after woman stabbed in Scarborough robbery

A man is wanted for attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a Scarborough stabbing on Friday night, Toronto police say.

"It looked like a robbery turned violent," Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said on Saturday.

The stabbing happened near Kingston and Galloway Roads. Police were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman, who is in her 30s, to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is a 24-year-old Scarborough man. He is also wanted for robbery.

In a news release on Saturday, police said the suspect is known to the victim and they are cautioning the public that he is considered violent and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a black male, five foot seven, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (416) 808-4300.