Woman dead after stabbing in the PATH near King and Bay
Police are looking for a male in his 30s with a thin moustache
A woman is dead after being stabbed in the PATH near King and Bay Streets.
Emergency crews were called to the underground Bay Concourse area near a food court just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived they found a woman between the age of 20 to 30 suffering from stab wounds in life-threatening condition. She later died on scene.
The Homicide unit is now taking over the investigation.
Officers are looking for a male in his 30s, approximately 5'8'' to 5'9'' with a thin moustache and stocky build. Police say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath.
This is Toronto's 17th homicide of the year.
