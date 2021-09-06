Woman stabbed at downtown law firm dies from injuries

A woman who was rushed to hospital last Thursday after being stabbed at her workplace has died from her injuries.

Toronto police said they were called to the King Street East and Sherbourne Street area just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 after a man entered the Hicks Adams law firm and stabbed 29-year-old Julia Ferguson.

Chris Hicks, one of the law firm's founding partners, told CBC News on Thursday that Ferguson was transported to St. Michael's Hospital's trauma centre "moments after the assault."

A woman who was stabbed at a law firm in downtown Toronto last Thursday has died. (Peter Turek/CBC)

Hicks said Ferguson had undergone surgery for chest wounds but was said to be "stable and recovering."

However, Toronto police have since confirmed that Ferguson "succumbed to her injuries" on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The suspect, identified as Toronto man Osman Osman, 33, fled the scene but later surrendered to police.

Osman has been remanded in custody and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say these charges are expected to be upgraded.

Ferguson's friend, Jessica Zita, told CBC News that there had never been "an event so universally jarring in our legal community."

"The shockwaves are unprecedented. This, coupled with the fact that Jules was just so widely adored. Her positive aura was infectious — she made everyone around her feel good, safe. This unfathomable act of violence could not have happened to someone more beloved than her."

Hicks said that although no details about the motive for the attack had emerged, it was "not personal in any way."

He said Ferguson was "a very sweet person and kind to everyone."