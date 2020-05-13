Toronto woman who allegedly spit, wiped saliva on ATM arrested, charged with mischief

Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old woman who allegedly split on and smeared her saliva on a bank machine in the city's east end last month.

On April 30 at around 5:30 a.m., security cameras captured a woman entering a Scotiabank branch in Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area.

Inside, she "began spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on the ATM and surrounding area," according to a police news release. She left five minutes later.

Staff only discovered the incident around 9 a.m., police said, warning anyone who used the machine that morning to contact Telehealth Ontario.

Police identified and issued a warrant for the woman's arrest on May 5, thanking the public for their help with the investigation.

On May 12, the woman was arrested and charged with one count of mischief. She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.