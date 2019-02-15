Woman shot in Etobicoke last weekend has died, police say

A woman who was shot early Sunday morning in Etobicoke has died, police said Friday, marking the city's ninth homicide of 2019.

Police were called to the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West around 6:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots. They found a woman in a white Mercedes without vital signs and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near a condo building at 33 Shore Breeze Dr.

Paramedics rushed the woman to St. Michael's Hospital. She died in hospital on Friday, according to a police news release.

Police identified the victim as Veronika Mrhova, 24, of Toronto.

According to police, two people were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured SUV, heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.