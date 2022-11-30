Woman in critical condition after shooting in Scarborough

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Warden Avenue and Hymus Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East. Police were called to the area at about 7:30 p.m.

Officers found the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She has been taken to a local trauma centre in an emergency run.

Police said the suspect has fled the area.

Roads in the area have been closed.