Skip to Main Content
Woman struck by vehicle in Brampton rushed to hospital with serious injuries
Updated

Woman struck by vehicle in Brampton rushed to hospital with serious injuries

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

James Potter Road is closed between Creditview Road and Bonavista Drive

CBC News ·
The major collision bureau is investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle near Creditview Road and James Potter Road on Thursday. (YanJun Li/CBC)

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say. 

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creditview Road and James Potter Road just after 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police say.

James Potter Road is closed between Creditview Road and Bonavista Drive.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|