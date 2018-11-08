Woman struck by vehicle in Brampton rushed to hospital with serious injuries
James Potter Road is closed between Creditview Road and Bonavista Drive
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Creditview Road and James Potter Road just after 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the car remained on the scene, police say.
James Potter Road is closed between Creditview Road and Bonavista Drive.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.
