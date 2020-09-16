Woman seriously injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Toronto

A woman was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Toronto on Tuesday night, police and paramedics say.

Toronto police said the shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, but paramedics said they picked up the victim near Albion Road and Weston Road.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. She was outside when she was located, Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said on Tuesday. Paramedics were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m.

According to police, callers reported hearing heard several shots.

In a tweet, police said they found several bullet holes in a car and several shell casings.

There was a large police presence near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue following the shooting and police shut down traffic near the scene as officers investigated.