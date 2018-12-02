Woman seriously injured in west end shooting after bullet grazes her face

A woman in her 20s suffered a serious injury to her face early Sunday after a shooting in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.

A bullet had grazed the woman's cheek, but her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to Det. Scott Villers, of Toronto police's 14 Division.

A bullet hole in an outside wall in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area after police dug out the bullet. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC )

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is now listed in stable condition. Her exact age was not released.

Villers said police have removed two vehicles from the area because they believe they may be linked to the shooting.

Officers are reviewing security camera video as well, he said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting and no description of a suspect was available.