Pedestrian seriously injured after hit and run on Danforth Road
Woman in her 30s was found unconscious, police say
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition on Thursday after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city's east end.
Officers were called to Danforth Road and Patterson Avenue just after 7 p.m. for reports of a collision.
When emergency services arrived they located a woman in her 30s who was unconscious.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.
Paramedics took the woman to hospital on an emergency run.
Police have closed traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes on Danforth Road and Warden Avenue for their investigation.
