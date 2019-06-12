Barrie woman seriously injured after flying wheel hits vehicle on Highway 400

A 29-year-old Barrie, Ont. woman is seriously injured after a wheel came off a car and smashed through the windshield of the car she was driving on Highway 400 near Innisfil on Wednesday.

The collision occurred on Highway 400 southbound, north of Highway 89, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:30 a.m.

All lanes of Highway 400 have been reopened in both directions after police closed a stretch of the highway, from Highway 80 to Innisfil Beach Road, for hours to allow officers to investigate.

An air ambulance landed on the highway to pick up the woman and take her to a trauma centre. Her injuries were said to be significant but non-life-threatening.

"She will make a full recovery," he said.

Schmidt said the front wheel separated from a vehicle going northbound on Highway 400. It bounced over the highway and struck the southbound car "head-on," he said.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted this photo of the inside of the car that was hit by a flying tire on Highway 400 near Innisfil, Ont. on Wednesday. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

The impact of the wheel crushed the car's windshield and damaged its roof.

Officers searched for the wheel in the ditch and the bush near the highway but have not yet found it, Schmidt said.

The road closure caused "massive" delays in both directions in the area. Officers mapped and documented the scene.

Schmidt said the male driver of the car that lost the wheel remained on the scene and he was taken to hospital to be assessed, but he was not believed to be injured.

Anyone with relevant dashboard camera video is urged to contact police.