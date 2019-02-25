New
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A woman in her late 20s suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle early Monday, Toronto paramedics say.
Collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, paramedics say
A woman in her late 20s was seriously injured in Scarborough after she was struck by a vehicle early Monday, Toronto paramedics say.
Paramedics were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.