Woman suffering from serious injuries after Friday morning shooting
Area of Lakeshore Blvd. W and Newfoundland Rd. have been closed off for investigation
A woman in her 20s is suffering serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto Friday morning, police say.
At approximately 6:55 a.m., Toronto police say they received reports of a shooting in the area of Princes' Boulevard and Newfoundland Road.
Upon arrival on scene, police say they located a woman with gun shot wounds.
Police have no further details on the suspect, Const. Edward Parks told CBC Toronto.
Parks said police are also unaware if this was a targeted incident.
The area of Lakeshore Blvd. W and Newfoundland Rd. has since been closed off for investigation. Police are advising motorists to find an alternate route of travel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
SHOOTING: (ROAD CLOSURE)<br>Princess Blvd + Newfoundland Rd<br>- lakeshore Blvd W + Newfoundland Rd closed <br>- find alternate route of travel<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1449?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1449</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations
