Toronto

Woman suffering from serious injuries after Friday morning shooting

Area of Lakeshore Blvd. W and Newfoundland Rd. have been closed off for investigation

At approximately 6:55 a.m., Toronto police say they received reports of a shooting in the area of Princes' Boulevard and Newfoundland Road.  (CBC)

A woman in her 20s is suffering serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto Friday morning, police say.

At approximately 6:55 a.m., Toronto police say they received reports of a shooting in the area of Princes' Boulevard and Newfoundland Road. 

Upon arrival on scene, police say they located a woman with gun shot wounds. 

Police have no further details on the suspect, Const. Edward Parks told CBC Toronto.

Parks said police are also unaware if this was a targeted incident.

The area of Lakeshore Blvd. W and Newfoundland Rd. has since been closed off for investigation. Police are advising motorists to find an alternate route of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

