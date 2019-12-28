Woman, 30s, in serious condition after being 'pinned' to building following 2-vehicle crash
Woman has been transported to trauma centre, paramedics say
A woman in her thirties is in serious condition after she was struck by a car at the intersection of Gerrard and Bay streets and was "pinned" to a building, Toronto Police say.
Police received the call at 3:15 p.m for a two-vehicle crash.
One car was forced off the roadway and struck the woman, police say.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, according to Toronto paramedics.
Police have closed off the intersection as officers investigate.
COLLISION:<br>Gerrard St + Bay St<br>- 2 car crash<br>- 1 car forced off roadway<br>- Struck a pedestrian<br>- Woman pinned to building<br>- Very serious injuries<br>- Expect roads to be closed<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2500260?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2500260</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations