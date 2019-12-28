Woman, 30s, in serious condition after being 'pinned' to building following 2-vehicle crash

A woman in her thirties is in serious condition after she was struck by a car at the intersection of Gerrard and Bay streets and was "pinned" to a building, Toronto Police say.

Police received the call at 3:15 p.m for a two-vehicle crash.

One car was forced off the roadway and struck the woman, police say.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police have closed off the intersection as officers investigate.