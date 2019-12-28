Skip to Main Content
Woman, 30s, in serious condition after being 'pinned' to building following 2-vehicle crash
Toronto

Woman, 30s, in serious condition after being 'pinned' to building following 2-vehicle crash

A woman has been transported to a trauma centre after she was struck and pinned to a building in a crash at the intersection of Gerrard and Bay.

Woman has been transported to trauma centre, paramedics say

CBC News ·
The intersection of Gerrard and Bay streets has been closed following a condition in which a woman was struck by a car following a two-vehicle collision. (Michael Rich/CBC)

A woman in her thirties is in serious condition after she was struck by a car at the intersection of Gerrard and Bay streets and was "pinned" to a building, Toronto Police say. 

Police received the call at 3:15 p.m for a two-vehicle crash. 

One car was forced off the roadway and struck the woman, police say.  

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police have closed off the intersection as officers investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|