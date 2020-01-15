Woman who died after Scarborough highrise fire was homicide victim, police say

A woman who died after an early morning fire in a Scarborough highrise on Monday was a victim of homicide, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Tuesday, police identified the woman as Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, of Toronto. She is city's third homicide victim of the year.

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire at a building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, at 3:06 a.m. on Monday.

According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the fire began in a unit on the 18th floor. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but found Kudzianiuk without vital signs during a search of the unit.

Toronto paramedics performed CPR and took her hospital, where she died several hours later.

Initially, police considered her death to be suspicious. Now, after a post-mortem was performed on Tuesday, police have ruled her death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).