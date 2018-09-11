Woman riding motorized scooter killed in collision in Etobicoke

A woman in her 70s is dead after a collision in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Sixth Street near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for reports of a collision between a woman riding a motorized scooter and another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

Paramedics transported the woman on an emergency run to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The intersection of Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.