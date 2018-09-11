Woman riding motorized scooter killed in collision in Etobicoke
Victim is the 45th traffic fatality of the year, police say
A woman in her 70s is dead after a collision in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to Sixth Street near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for reports of a collision between a woman riding a motorized scooter and another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.
Paramedics transported the woman on an emergency run to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The intersection of Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
Collision: Sixth & Lake Shore, 60-70 year old female on a E-Bike stuck by a vehicle which remained on scene. Injuries are serious and she was transported by emerg. run to hospital. Intersection closed.lThe investigation continues.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1685122?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1685122</a> ^gl—@TPSOperations