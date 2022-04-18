A woman is lucky to be alive after being pushed onto the subway tracks at Toronto's Bloor-Yonge station and managed to press herself against the platform to avoid being hit by an oncoming train.

Toronto police are now searching for a woman who allegedly pushed the woman on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 9 p.m. The 39-year-old victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where she is now in stable condition, police say.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the woman suffered "a fairly serious injury" from falling onto the tracks but managed to squeeze into a crawlspace just in time to avoid the train.

"But she had the wherewithal to crawl underneath the platform... just prior to the train arriving into the station," he said. "So she was never struck by the train."

In a statement Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Toronto Transit Commission said the transit agency is "shocked by this horrific attack."

"Our thoughts are with the victim for a quick and full recovery," Stuart Green said.

"We will, as always, give our full cooperation to Toronto Police as they investigate this troubling incident. We are also supporting our employees who were on the incident train with counselling services."

Emergency crews were called to the Bloor-Yonge subway station just after 9 p.m. on Sunday after a woman was allegedly pushed onto the subway tracks.

Police originally said in a tweet that the woman been hit by a train, but later said that information was incorrect.

Investigators are now searching for a woman who fled the scene, last seen heading westbound on Bloor Street.

She was wearing a pink and grey hat, a puffy black jacket, a grey hoodie and black pants and carrying a red bag.

Some commuters expressed shock Monday morning, urging others to take more caution when using public transportation.

"That's pretty disgusting that somebody would go to that level to push somebody off," said Adrian Paul.

"These days you got to be careful, you got to be aware of who's around you."

"That's horrible, that thought [would] never even cross my mind," said another commuter, Froilan Carlos.