Woman critically injured after being struck by streetcar in east end

A woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a streetcar in Toronto's east end late Saturday, police and paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision on Queen Street E. at Grant Street, east of Broadview Avenue, at 11:20 p.m.

Head injuries considered severe

The woman suffered severe head injuries, according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the woman was taken to a trauma centre. Her current condition is not known.

The TTC rerouted its 301 and 501 Queen streetcars after police taped off the area as officers investigated, but regular service has resumed.