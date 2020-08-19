Woman in her 80s dies after being run over in No Frills parking lot in Oshawa

A woman in her 80s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in a No Frills grocery store parking lot in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon, Durham police say.

The incident happened outside the store in the area of Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street. Durham Regional Police said they were called to the parking lot at about 3:30 p.m.

The woman was found without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and an investigation by its traffic services branch has begun.