Body believed to be that of missing hiker found near Don River, police say

Police have found a body near Don River, East York, believed to be that of missing hiker Stella Wong.

Wong, 45, was last seen by a male companion around 7 p.m. Sunday in Crothers Woods Trail, near Redway Road, south of Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive.

Stella Wong, 45, was last seen by her male companion around 7 p.m. Sunday in Crothers Woods Trail. (Toronto Police Operations )

Police say Wong, who knew the area well, got separated from her companion during the hike.

Homicide investigators are on the scene and police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Police say they don't believe it was a homicide, and there was was no visible trauma to the body.

Police have been engaged in a level-three search for Wong following a call for a missing woman around 9:22 p.m. Sunday.

Her friends searched for her through the night, and a command post was set up at the Loblaws grocery store parking lot at 21 Redway Rd, near Southvale Drive and Millwood Road.

The search is over, but the area is still blocked off for investigation.