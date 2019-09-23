Woman from Markham in life-threatening condition after stabbing: police
Man allegedly tried to kill woman, then barricaded himself inside home
Police north of Toronto have arrested a man they allege tried to kill a woman, then barricaded himself inside his home.
York Regional Police say they responded to a call Sunday evening from Markham, Ont., and found a 59-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital where police say she remains in life-threatening condition.
Police allege the 23-year-old man locked himself in his room for several hours, but a tactical team eventually arrested the man without further incident or injury.
The man has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in court today.
Briarwood Road, Markham. Male suspect has now been taken into custody. Victim currently undergoing surgery for life threatening injuries. Unknown relationship between victim and suspect.—@YRP