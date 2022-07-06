A woman lit on fire on a Toronto transit bus has died, Toronto police and sources in contact with her family have confirmed to CBC News.

The attack happened at about 12:25 p.m.on Friday, June 17 at Kipling Station, which is in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Police had said a man on the bus poured a liquid substance on the woman and ignited it. He was arrested nearby and has been charged. Police said they suspected the attack was motivated by hate and was random.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. At the time, police said she had suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Tenzin Norbu, 33, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering lives and safety of the public, and mischief over $5,000 interfering with property.

Police told CBC News on Tuesday evening that the case has been handed over to their homicide unit in the wake of the victim's death.

"We are aware and homicide has been notified," Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said in an email.