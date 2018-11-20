Skip to Main Content
Woman struck and killed by TTC bus at Lawrence West station
Woman struck and killed by TTC bus at Lawrence West station

A woman is dead after she was struck by a TTC bus at Lawrence West subway station Tuesday evening.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman but she died at the scene

TTC buses and Line 1 trains are not stopping at Lawrence West due to the police investigation. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A woman has been pronounced dead after she was struck by a TTC bus at Lawrence West subway station Tuesday evening. 

Emergency crews were called to the station at Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road just after 6 p.m., police say.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman but she died at the scene.

TTC buses and Line 1 trains are not stopping at Lawrence West due to the police investigation.

 

