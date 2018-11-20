Breaking
Woman struck and killed by TTC bus at Lawrence West station
A woman has been pronounced dead after she was struck by a TTC bus at Lawrence West subway station Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the station at Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road just after 6 p.m., police say.
Paramedics tried to revive the woman but she died at the scene.
TTC buses and Line 1 trains are not stopping at Lawrence West due to the police investigation.
COLLISION: <br>Lawrence West Subway Station <br>-Pedestrian struck by bus <br>-Injuries are very serious <br>-EMS Rushed <br>-Paramedics working to save woman <br>-Traffic in area has been closed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2139370?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2139370</a> <br>^dh—@TPSOperations