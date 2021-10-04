Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a parked trailer in Mississauga, according to Peel Police.

The accident happened at Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street on a private business parking lot and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash was reported to emergency services just after 2 p.m. No one else was injured, according to Peel Paramedics.

Peel police said the incident is being investigated as a possible medical episode and asked people to avoid the area.