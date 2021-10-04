Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
The driver died at the scene and no other injuries were reported, according to police.
Crash happened in private business parking lot at Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street
A woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a parked trailer in Mississauga, according to Peel Police.
The accident happened at Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street on a private business parking lot and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash was reported to emergency services just after 2 p.m. No one else was injured, according to Peel Paramedics.
Peel police said the incident is being investigated as a possible medical episode and asked people to avoid the area.