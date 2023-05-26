Man charged in death of woman in west-end Toronto apartment

Toronto police have identified a 50-year-old woman killed in an apartment building in the city's west end last weekend.

Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo of Toronto, was found with serious injuries inside a unit in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue on Sunday. Police were called to the area for "unknown trouble" shortly before noon.

Arroyo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man, also located in the unit, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. Police said earlier the man had suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Arroyo is the city's 21st homicide victim of the year.

Police have said the suspect and victim were believed to have known each other but have provided no further details.

