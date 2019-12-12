Elderly woman dead after serious crash near Woodbine Racetrack, paramedics say

An elderly woman is dead and an elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash in the city's northwest end, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the Rexdale Boulevard and Queens Plate Drive area just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a two-car collision.

They arrived to find one vehicle flipped over and another damaged and on the curb, with debris strewn across the roadway.

Paramedics told CBC News the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man is in serious condition, and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Roads in the area are closed, as the Toronto police collision reconstruction unit investigates.

Investigators and reconstruction officers from <a href="https://twitter.com/TrafficServices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrafficServices</a> are involved in this investigation. Information From the scene is that this is a Fatal investigation ^bm <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPScott_baptist?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPScott_baptist</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OACPOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OACPOfficial</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nt8MKA659e">https://t.co/Nt8MKA659e</a> —@TrafficServices