Woman killed by vehicle that fell off a Vaughan parking deck ID'd as Maria De Simone

A woman who was struck and killed when a vehicle fell off the second floor of a Vaughan parking deck on Thursday has been identified as Maria De Simone.

Frank Caruso, owner of a firm called Quality and Company, confirmed De Simone was one of his employees in an interview with reporters later Thursday, calling her a "wonderful" and "incredible" person.

"She [was] a wonderful person, she's been an incredible employee — great heart," Caruso said, adding that De Simone had been working at the company for two years.

Caruso also said she was the mother of two young children.

"It's very sad because you couldn't find a nicer person," Caruso said.

"Everybody loved her."

York Regional Police say were called to a business plaza around 1:20 p.m. in the Keele Street and Rutherford Road area for reports of a pedestrian struck, and that officers arrived to find the victim dead.

A white Audi SUV with two occupants remained at the scene, police say. The car apparently hit De Simone, a pedestrian, in a parking garage and then drove off the second floor of the parking deck. The driver was found without vital signs, and died in hospital.

A passenger in the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Exactly how and why the vehicle fell is also not yet clear.

Const. Andy Pattenden said it was "a very tragic scene; a very dynamic scene."

"There's a lot of evidence to be covered," he said in an interview Thursday.

The York police major collision investigation unit is now on the case.

Employer worried when victim didn't return from lunch

Caruso said he started to worry when De Simone left for a lunch break and never returned.

That worry grew, he said, when they started calling her and she didn't answer her phone — something "out of character" for her.

"I noticed that her truck was here, so I immediately went to the police and they told us that it was our employee," Caruso said.

He said he and the other employees of his furniture manufacturing company are devastated by her death.

"It's so devastating to us because she's such a great part of our company and such a great person," Caruso said.

"She's such a bright light."

'She had an uplifting personality,' company says

The company called the victim a "beautiful person" with an "uplifting personality" in a Facebook post.

"Quality & Company lost a very beautiful person in a tragic accident. Maria De Simone has been an integral part of this company. She had an uplifting personality and saw the very best in everyone. We will remember Maria for her kindness, her laughter, her optimism, and her love of life," the post reads.

"She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. We are heartbroken by the loss and will miss her immensely." Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward. Investigators are also appealing for any dashcam footage from the public.

A GoFundMe page set up to collect $25,000 in honour of De Simone has raised more than $1,700 so far.

