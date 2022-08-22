Police release images of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough

Toronto police released images Sunday evening of a woman they say may have been kidnapped in Scarborough last week.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

She was previously described by police as 20 to 30 years old, with long dark hair. She was carrying a bag when the alleged kidnapping happened.

Police say that around noon on Thursday, August 18, the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road when a man used his car to block her path. He then got out, grabbed the woman and forced her into the vehicle before leaving the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old with a light complexion, black hair and a beard or goatee. He was wearing a light coloured shirt and an off-white cap.

Police say he was driving a white two or four door car with a blue emblem on the rear.

The second image of the woman is below: