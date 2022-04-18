Woman injured after being pushed onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station

A woman has been hospitalized after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 9 p.m. ET

Police say the injured woman was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police said in a tweet that the woman had been hit by a train but later said that information was incorrect.

A police spokesperson told CBC News the woman is "conscious and breathing" and her condition is considered stable.

The suspect — a woman — fled and was last seen heading westbound on Bloor Street, police say.

She was wearing a pink or grey hat, a puffy black jacket, a grey hoodie and black pants and carrying a red bag.