Woman seriously injured after being struck by streetcar on Queen Street West

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured after she was struck by a streetcar in the west end on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred on Queen Street West near Gladstone Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of Queen Street West from Gladstone to Northcote Avenues shortly after the collision to allow officers to investigate.