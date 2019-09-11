Skip to Main Content
Woman killed in Scarborough machete attack
Toronto·Updated

A woman is dead after a machete attack in Scarborough Wednesday evening, police say.

A man has been arrested, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect after a woman died in a machete attack in Scarborough on Wednesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

It happened in the area of Morrish and Ellesmere roads. Police were called to the scene at about 6:15 p.m. 

A man was seen running around a neighbourhood with the machete and striking the woman repeatedly, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Police tweeted just after 7 p.m. the woman had been pronounced dead.

Investigators say they have a man in custody who is believed to be responsible for the attack.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects or dangers to the public.

