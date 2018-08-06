Woman in wheelchair suffering from minor injuries after being hit by garbage truck
A female pedestrian is suffering from minor injuries after she was hit by a garbage truck, paramedics say.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue
A female pedestrian in her 60s is suffering from minor injuries after she was hit by a garbage truck, paramedics say.
Toronto police responded to a call shortly after noon and said the incident occurred near Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue.
The woman is being transported to a local hospital.