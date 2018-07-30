Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle near Warden Avenue and Deans Drive on Monday afternoon, close to the intersection of Warden and St. Clair Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital on an emergency run, police say.

The driver remained on the scene, and police are now investigating.

Warden Avenue is closed from St. Clair Avenue east to Upton Road, and may be for an extended period, police say.