Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver in custody

A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street for a serious collision involving a pedestrian, Durham Regional Police said in a tweet.

A spokesperson for ORNGE air ambulance said the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said one driver is in custody..

Road closures are in effect at the scene while the investigation continues.