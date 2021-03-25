Skip to Main Content
Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver in custody

A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Thursday afternoon. One driver is in custody following the collision.

Collision happened on Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street

Emergency crews were called to Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street for a serious collision involving a pedestrian, Durham Regional Police said in a tweet. (Durham Regional Police)

Emergency crews were called to Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street for a serious collision involving a pedestrian, Durham Regional Police said in a tweet.

A spokesperson for ORNGE air ambulance said the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries. 

Police said one driver is in custody.. 

Road closures are in effect at the scene while the investigation continues. 

