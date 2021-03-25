Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver in custody
Collision happened on Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street
A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street for a serious collision involving a pedestrian, Durham Regional Police said in a tweet.
A spokesperson for ORNGE air ambulance said the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police said one driver is in custody..
Road closures are in effect at the scene while the investigation continues.
