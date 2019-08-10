Woman, 26, charged with impaired driving after car hits streetcar in east end

A woman, 26, has been charged with two impaired driving offences after a car smashed into a TTC streetcar in the east end early Saturday, Toronto police say.

The collision, which witnesses said was head-on, occurred in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East. Police were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission, the car hit a southbound 504 King streetcar. No one was injured in the crash.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said on Saturday that the woman was arrested at the scene. She was taken to a station to give a breath sample, she said.

The woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 80 milligrams. She was released on a promise to appear.

A front wheel of the car, shown in the photo, came off in the crash. The streetcar sustained damage to its front bumper. (John Hanley/CBC)

Both vehicles were damaged in the crash. The streetcar sustained damage to a front bumper, while the car was severely damaged and one front wheel came off.

Officers closed the intersection for about an hour as they investigated the crash.

Toronto paramedics said they attended the scene but did not take anyone to hospital.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said the southbound 504 King streetcar was diverted for about 45 minutes following the crash.