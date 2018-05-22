Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by driver in Scarborough

A woman was rushed to hospital Sunday after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Port Union and Conference roads around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The woman was taken to hospital with what police initially described as serious injuries. Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke later said she is now in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision and is co-operating with police.