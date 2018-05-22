Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by driver in Scarborough
Driver remained on scene, police say
A woman was rushed to hospital Sunday after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Port Union and Conference roads around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
The woman was taken to hospital with what police initially described as serious injuries. Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke later said she is now in life-threatening condition.
The driver remained at the scene of the collision and is co-operating with police.
Collision:<br>Port Union Rd/ Conference Rd<br>- female pedestrian struck, taken to hospital, serious condition<br>- involved driver/ vehicle remained OS<br>- her injuries have since been downgraded to life threatening<br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/TrafficServices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Trafficservices</a> recon' team OS<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS43Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO625948?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO625948</a>^adc—@TPSOperations