Woman gunned down on way home from funeral in Toronto's west end laid to rest
'Our youth are devastated,' says community member of 31-year-old Jenas Nyarko's death
A woman who was struck by bullets on her way home from a funeral in a fatal drive-by shooting in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood last month was laid to rest Sunday.
Jenas Nyarko, 31, was in a parked car with three other people in the city's west end when a silver SUV drove by and someone opened fire. The three others were unhurt, but Nyarko was struck.
Nyarko, who migrated to Canada from Ghana in 2001, lived alone in Toronto and worked at a shelter, Det. Dave Dickinson of Toronto police said in a news conference following her death. There was nothing that indicates that she or any of the other passengers in the car were targeted, he added.
Just over a month after Nyarko's death, her loss continues to leave her community shaken.
'A lot of people looked up to her'
"She just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," he said. "We hope that this wake-up call will help all of us find ways to stem gun violence in the community."
"It would appear that this is a case of individuals coming from one neighbourhood in the city to another neighbourhood and shooting the first residents they see," Dickinson said at the time.
No arrests made
Mayor John Tory also also responded to the violent attack at a news conference during the Pride parade in June.
Nyarko was one of four homicide victims to be gunned down in the city within a 24-hour period.
Her death marks Toronto's 47th homicide of 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).