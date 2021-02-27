Death of woman in her 60s in Etobicoke park now being investigated as homicide, police say

The Toronto police homicide squad is investigating the death of a woman in her 60s in an Etobicoke park Friday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of Bloor Street West and King's Mill Park at 10:47 a.m. after a woman in crisis contacted them for assistance.

When they arrived, they located the woman on a park trail suffering what police describe as "significant injuries" and without vital signs, Duty Insp. Andy Singh told reporters Friday evening. She was taken to hospital shortly after where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details on the nature of her injuries or how she died.

"We are still investigating what the possible motive of this could have been, whether there was a perpetrator with any relationship to the victim," Singh said.

"We do not know those answers yet but we are imploring anybody that was in the park that might have any information or might have seen anything suspicious to bring it to the attention of Toronto Police Homicide Squad or Crimestoppers."

Vehicle found at scene under investigation

When asked about a vehicle seen getting towed away by police at the scene, Singh said it is related to the investigation but told reporters he could not give any details.

"I'm certain that once we have a better understanding of the timelines and we've had an opportunity to look into what the motive could have possibly have been here, that will be forthcoming," he said.

The forensic team will continue canvassing the area through the night and into the morning, Singh said.

Police have not yet released a description of a suspect or suspects, but Singh said officers still have "a lot" of evidence to examine.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).