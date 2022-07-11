Toronto police have identified a woman who died in hospital after she was set on fire last month on a city bus.

Nyima Dolma, 28, of Toronto, died last week after the attack at Kipling station, near Kipling Avenue and Dundas Avenue West, at about 12:25 p.m. on June 17.

Tenzin Norbu, 33, was arrested nearby and charged with attempted murder. That charge has now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Norbu is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering lives and safety of the public, and mischief over $5,000 interfering with property.

After the attack, police had said a man on the bus poured a liquid substance on the woman and ignited it. Originally, police had said they suspected the attack was motivated by hate and was random.

In a news release on Monday, police confirmed there was no relationship between Dolma and her alleged attacker.

Norbu appeared in court via video link on Monday.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).