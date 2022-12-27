Woman dead after 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday night, police say.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call of a collision near Torbram Road and Balmoral Avenue in Brampton at about 7:30 p.m.

It was there that officers and first responders found four wounded adults. One man and one woman were taken to a local hospital, where the woman died from her injuries.

Const. Heather Cannon said the woman was originally supposed to be sent to a trauma centre, but there were "critical moments" during transportation when she didn't have vital signs.

"Therefore, they transported her to a local hospital so that they could try and stabilize her there, and unfortunately she passed away," Cannon said.

Meanwhile, another man and woman were taken to a trauma centre, police say. The extent of their injuries isn't known yet, she said.

Cannon said there were three people in one car and one person in the second car, but police aren't sure where each car was headed.

"We have our officers that are with our major collision bureau and our identification services that are attending the intersection as we speak," Cannon said.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate, she said.

Anyone with information of the accident is asked to contact police.