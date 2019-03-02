Woman, 24, dies after fall on Etobicoke trail, police say

Peel Regional Police say a 24-year-old woman died after slipping and falling while on a trail in Etobicoke, Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call about an incident in the area around 2:46 p.m.

They say the woman fell from an edge near a creek and later succumbed to her injuries.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk told CBC Toronto that the woman "fell a distance" down the cliff and several units — including officers from the marine division and the crime investigation bureau — were involved in a lengthy operation to retrieve her.

The woman was on the trail with her boyfriend at the time of the incident, Yashnyk said.