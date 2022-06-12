Woman faces 'life-altering injuries' after 2 people injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 401

Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

An OPP officer on scene said two people were taken to the hospital, including one woman who faces "life-altering injuries."

The eastbound collector's lane is completely closed east of Morningside Avenue and will stay that way for several hours, the officer said.

Photos from the scene show a smashed up car on its side after going through guardrails on the edge of the highway.

A collision reconstruction unit is on scene, OPP say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-235-4981.