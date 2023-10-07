Woman on e-bike dies after being hit by pickup truck driver on Highway 407 ramp: police

A 42-year-old woman who was riding an e-bike is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck on a Highway 407 ramp on Thursday night, police say.

The fatal collision happened on the southbound McCowan Road ramp to Highway 407 westbound, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. Officers were called to the scene at about 7 p.m.

Any witnesses are urged to call the OPP's Highway Safety Division.