Woman on e-bike dies after being hit by pickup truck driver on Highway 407 ramp: police

A 42-year-old woman who was riding an e-bike is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck on a Highway 407 ramp on Thursday night, police say.

Fatal collision happened on southbound McCowan Road ramp to Highway 407 westbound

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a collision between an e-bike and a pickup truck left a woman dead on Friday night. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

The fatal collision happened on the southbound McCowan Road ramp to Highway 407 westbound, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. Officers were called to the scene at about 7 p.m.

Any witnesses are urged to call the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

