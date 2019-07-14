Skip to Main Content
Mother dies after trying to help 6-year-old son who strayed too far from shore at Pickering beach
Toronto

A woman died in hospital Sunday after an accidental drowning in Pickering near Frenchman's Bay, Durham police say. 

CBC News ·
Police say a woman's child was on a flotation device and strayed too far from the shore. She and a male friend then went out to get him, but had trouble getting back. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

A woman in her thirties died in hospital Sunday after trying to help her six-year-old son, near Frenchman's Bay in Pickering, Durham police say. 

According to Staff Sgt. Micah Wagenberg, a call came in around 3:45 p.m. of an incident near Sandbar Road, on the shores of Lake Ontario. 

The woman's child was on a flotation device and strayed too far from the shore, Wagenberg said.

She and a male friend went out to get him and had trouble getting back.

When crews got there they observed CPR being administered on the woman, Wagenberg added. 

The victim was transported to hospital, where she later died. 

The child didn't sustain any injuries. 

 
