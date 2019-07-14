Mother dies after trying to help 6-year-old son who strayed too far from shore at Pickering beach
The incident happened near Frenchman's Bay, Durham police say
A woman in her thirties died in hospital Sunday after trying to help her six-year-old son, near Frenchman's Bay in Pickering, Durham police say.
According to Staff Sgt. Micah Wagenberg, a call came in around 3:45 p.m. of an incident near Sandbar Road, on the shores of Lake Ontario.
The woman's child was on a flotation device and strayed too far from the shore, Wagenberg said.
She and a male friend went out to get him and had trouble getting back.
When crews got there they observed CPR being administered on the woman, Wagenberg added.
The victim was transported to hospital, where she later died.
The child didn't sustain any injuries.
Woman drowns in Lake Ontario, Pickering.<br><br>An Oshawa woman in her 30's, was pronounced after drowning in Frenchman's Bay area, while attempting to assist her 6 yr old son on a flotation device. Life saving measures were performed but unfortunately she couldn't be revived.—@DRPS