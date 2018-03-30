Mississauga woman, 65, dies in hospital after she was struck by vehicle on weekend

A 65-year-old Mississauga woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to Peel police.

The collision occurred at Airport Road and Morning Star Drive in Mississauga at about 2:20 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they took the woman to hospital in critical condition.

The woman died on Monday shortly after 6 p.m., according to Const. Harinder Sohi, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Sohi said the woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk, from the northeast corner of the intersection, when she was hit. The driver was westbound on Morning Star Drive and making a right turn onto Airport Road.

Both the woman and the driver had a green light, he said.

The driver, 54, of Toronto, remained at the scene.

Officers spoke to the driver at the scene, but no charges have been laid.

Police have notified the woman's next of kin.

Investigators are appealing for more witnesses and anyone with relevant dashboard camera video or surveillance camera footage to come forward.