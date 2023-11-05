Woman found dead in Whitby home, man in custody, Durham police say

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Whitby on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home on Kressman Court, in the area of Taunton and Rossland roads at around 9 p.m.

A woman was found inside the home with no vital signs, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a man has been taken into custody in relation to the woman's death.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said in an email to CBC Toronto.

Bortoluss says police are investigating the death as a homicide.

No other details have been released yet.